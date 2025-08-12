Johnny Depp discussing ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ return

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is discussing making a return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise for his iconic role of Jack Sparrow.

The veteran actor starred in five titles from 2003 to 2017 before his departure from the franchise in 2022.

His future at the Disney-backed ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise was left uncertain after his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Ahead of the sixth title in the blockbuster franchise, Johnny Depp is discussing the possibility of returning to play Jack Sparrow.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed in an interview that he has discussed the upcoming film with the Hollywood actor.

“If he [Johnny Depp] likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” he said in his interview with a US media outlet.

“It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close,” Bruckheimer added.

The sixth title in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise has long been in development.

Reports emerged in 2020 that Disney was in early development on two ‘Pirates’ movies, including a reboot, which would have be led by Hollywood actor Margot Robbie.

However, Robbie later revealed that the project could not go forward as Disney was not interested in her “more of a female-led” film.

Last year, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that Disney roped in screenwriter Jeff Nathanson to write the script for the sixth entry.

“He’s cracked it. He’s got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we’ll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act,” he said at the time about the script of the film.