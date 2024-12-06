Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard expecting second child

Hollywood starlet Amber Heard, ex-wife of Johnny Depp, is all set to welcome her second child, confirmed her spokesperson.

As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, ‘Aquaman’ actor Amber Heard, 38, who moved to Spain following a public legal dispute with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, is expecting her second child.

Upon being asked about more details of the pregnancy, her spokesperson told the publication, “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice it to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

For the unversed, Heard is a mother to a 3-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, born in April 2021.

It is pertinent to note here that Heard was previously married to the Hollywood star Johnny Depp for 15 months. Their split in May 2016, was marred by domestic violence accusations from her side.

Following her legal battle with the ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ star, which affected both her personal and professional life, Heard moved bases to Madrid, Spain, to spend a quiet life with her daughter there, away from the spotlight.

