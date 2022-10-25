Johnny Depp ‘physically hurt’ ex-wife Amber Heard

In the latest set of revelations, Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been accused to have ‘physically hurt’ his ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage.

In a series of court documents obtained by the global fanbase of Depp, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has been alleged of having ‘physically hurt’ the ‘Aquaman’ actor when the two were in marriage.

The document features the testimony of a private nurse of Heard named Lisa Beane, who mentioned revelations made by her to Depp’s personal doctor, Mr Kipper. Apparently, the testimony ‘deemed’ confidential by the actor to be shown in the court’s trial.

In reference to a past event, Beane claimed in her testimony that “He [Depp] was in a rage,” and was “throwing things. That’s all I know.”

When further quizzed to spill the complete conversation she had with another nurse, Monroe Tinker about the case, Beane replied, “Mr Depp injured his wife, physically injured his wife.”

She also added, “Dr Kipper told us, and we were discussing it.”

It should be noted here that a US jury ruled the defamation battle in favour of Depp in June this year.

The Virginia court jurors awarded Johnny Depp with $15 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the latter was given $2 million in damages from the ex-husband.

