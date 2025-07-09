Johnny Depp recalls true emotions after ‘Fantastic Beasts’ firing

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has revealed his real emotions at the time of his firing from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise.

Depp first played Gellert Grindelwald in 2016’s ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ and later reprised the role in 2018’s ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

During the filming for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ in 2020, the Hollywood actor lost his suit against a UK publication, which referred to him as a “wife beater” over his ex-wife Amber Heard’s domestic violence allegations.

A day after a UK court ruled the publication’s characterisation of Johnny Depp as “substantially true,” Warner Bros. announced his resignation from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise.

“Johnny Depp will depart the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date,” the studio said in a statement at the time.

The Hollywood actor also released a short statement, saying that he was resigning from the franchise at the studio’s request.

Five years after his ouster from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, Depp is opening up about his true feelings when Warner Bros. asked him to step down from the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

“It literally stopped in a millisecond, like, while I was doing the movie. They said we’d like you to resign. But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire,” he said.

His response to the decision was, “F–k you. There’s far too many of me to kill. If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken.”

Johnny Depp claimed that he was “shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed, cancelled, however you want to define it,” after Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.

The Hollywood actor was then involved in a trial with Amber Heard after suing her for defamation.

After a highly-publicised legal battle, the jury ultimately ruled that Amber Heard defamed Depp in the op-ed in a US publication.