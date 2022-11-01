Johnny Depp to return to ‘Pirates’ franchise for 6th film?

Despite vowing not to, Hollywood star Johnny Depp is ‘considering’ to reprise his iconic character in the next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film.

As per the reports from foreign media outlets, the entertainment giant Disney is thinking to put forward an exciting offer before Depp to get him back on the ‘Pirates’ franchise for the sixth film.

Citing a source close to the entertainment company, the publication reported, “Disney is thinking about offering $300 million for Johnny Depp’s return but nothing has been agreed yet.”

The insider also confirmed, “Johnny is still considering any offer that comes his way.”

“If he returns to the franchise, this would arguably become one of Depp’s biggest wins after getting dropped from Disney without having any proof of what Amber Heard accused him of,” the source added.

Moreover, reports also suggest that the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie is not the only project to feature Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow again, but he will also star in a Disney Plus spinoff series about the early life of Captain of ‘The Black Pearl’.

“The studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character,” said the insider.

Previously, there were reports of Johnny Depp inking a $301 million deal with Disney, after the actor vowed during the infamous defamation trial that ‘nothing on this earth’, not even ‘$300 million and a million alpacas’ could get him to go back to work on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film.

However, his rep refuted those rumours later and clarified, “This is made up.”

