Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose addresses ‘nepo baby’ label

Actor-model Lily-Rose, daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, slammed the internet trolls for the ‘nepo baby’ tag.

In her recent cover interview for an international magazine, Lily hit back at the trolls for their remarks against the young actors coming from the families of established artists.

‘The King’ actor refused to take the ‘nepotism’ tags on her which she confessed to being ‘familiar’ of and believed that it is the digital world and people that seem to care a lot.

“The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff,” Lily told the publication.

“The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things,” she added.

The young starlet continued to explain that people often have ‘preconceived ideas’ about actors coming from famous families and believe they reached a certain point in their career without the required efforts.

“I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” the star kid admitted. “Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”

“It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense. If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained’.”

Lily also argued that the ‘nepotism’ myth has more to do with patriarchy. She complained that such tags are more often ‘about women’ and was convinced that it’s not a mere coincidence.

“I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever, and I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,” she concluded.

Lily-Rose, is the firstborn of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp and French singer-actor, Vanessa Paradis.

