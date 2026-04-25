Johnson & Johnson will start selling four of its ​medications on the Trump administration’s TrumpRx ‌website, the company told Reuters on Friday.

The company said it would begin offering its diabetes drugs Invokamet, ​Invokamet XR and Invokana, as well ​as blood thinner Xarelto, through the TrumpRx ⁠platform and its direct‑to‑consumer website, JNJ ​Direct.

The healthcare conglomerate voluntarily reached an agreement with ​the Trump administration in January to reduce drug prices for Americans, expanding access to affordable prescriptions under ​Medicaid and marketing its products on ​the TrumpRx platform in exchange for an exemption from ‌the ⁠administration’s tariffs.

Other drugmakers including Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca have entered into similar deals tied to TrumpRx or so‑called “most‑favoured‑nation” pricing ​aimed at lowering ​US ⁠drug costs and encouraging domestic production.

TrumpRx is meant to serve cash‑paying ​patients with valid prescriptions, including uninsured ​consumers ⁠and those whose insurance does not cover a particular drug.

Johnson & Johnson previously pledged $55 billion ⁠in research ​and production, including facilities ​in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.