Johnson & Johnson to offer four prescription medicines on TrumpRx website
- By Reuters -
- Apr 25, 2026
Johnson & Johnson will start selling four of its medications on the Trump administration’s TrumpRx website, the company told Reuters on Friday.
The company said it would begin offering its diabetes drugs Invokamet, Invokamet XR and Invokana, as well as blood thinner Xarelto, through the TrumpRx platform and its direct‑to‑consumer website, JNJ Direct.
The healthcare conglomerate voluntarily reached an agreement with the Trump administration in January to reduce drug prices for Americans, expanding access to affordable prescriptions under Medicaid and marketing its products on the TrumpRx platform in exchange for an exemption from the administration’s tariffs.
Other drugmakers including Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca have entered into similar deals tied to TrumpRx or so‑called “most‑favoured‑nation” pricing aimed at lowering US drug costs and encouraging domestic production.
TrumpRx is meant to serve cash‑paying patients with valid prescriptions, including uninsured consumers and those whose insurance does not cover a particular drug.
Johnson & Johnson previously pledged $55 billion in research and production, including facilities in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.