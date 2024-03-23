VIDEO: Johnson Tariq lauded on Pakistan Day for saving woman in Ichhra bazar

A Christian man, Johnson Tariq, was lauded during the Pakistan Day parade on March 23 for his heroic act of saving a woman from a violent mob in Lahore’s Ichhra Market last month.

On February 25, a woman was saved by the law enforcers by an angry crowd that wanted to punish her for allegedly wearing a dress with Arabic calligraphy.

A charged mob had accused the woman of “blasphemy” as they confused the Arabic alphabet and words with the Quranic verses.

The woman’s dress had the word “Halwa” printed in Arabic letters on it, meaning “beautiful or sweet” in Arabic.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Punjab Police — led by ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi — arrived at the scene and took the woman into their custody, saving her from the charged crowd.

Despite knowing the intensity of the situation, Johnson risked his own life and gave a safe space to the woman in his shop till the police came to rescue her.

“Johnson Tariq, a person like you is a ‘proud’ for humanity,” the host said while lauding the brave man during the Pakistan Day parade held at the Parade Ground near the landmark Shakarparian Hills in Islamabad.