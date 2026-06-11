MIRPUR: Mohsin Ansari and Ahsan Ansari, brothers of fugitive JAAC leader Saad Ansari, have publicly distanced themselves from the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), urging the public to stay away from what they described as violent and disruptive activities, ARY News reported.

In a video message from Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the two brothers said they have no association with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and appealed to people not to become part of any movement that leads to confrontation or unrest.

They stated that JAAC is “on a path of violence,” claiming that its activities have resulted in loss of life and growing instability in the region. They urged the AJK public not to support what they termed a “destructive movement” and to avoid any involvement in violence or chaos.

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Mohsin Ansari said that no political or social cause can justify bloodshed, adding that civilians and security personnel killed in such incidents should be respected and not made part of political conflict.

Ahsan Ansari echoed similar views, appealing to citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to reject misleading propaganda and stay away from groups promoting unrest.

The video statement comes amid ongoing tensions linked to the Joint Awami Action Committee’s activities in parts of AJK, with authorities and local voices urging restraint and stability.