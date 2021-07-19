Joint statement of Afghan sides in Doha ‘a positive development’: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the joint statement of Afghan sides issued at the conclusion of the two-day talks in Doha, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said that Pakistan welcomes the ongoing engagement between the two Afghan sides in Doha. He termed the issuance of a joint statement at the conclusion of the two-day talks in Doha ‘a positive development’.

The spokesperson reiterated, “Pakistan believes that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that a negotiated political settlement through Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process is the only way forward.”

It added, “Pakistan hopes that the Afghan sides would continue their engagement in future in a meaningful manner. This will help in the reduction of violence, weaken the hands of spoilers and pave the way for the establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

The delegations from the Afghan government and the Taliban had said in a joint statement on Sunday that they will meet again and plan to expedite peace negotiations after two-days talks in Doha.

The negotiators from the rival sides had said the two sides committed to continue negotiations at a high level until a settlement is reached and they will work to provide humanitarian assistance throughout Afghanistan, Al-Jazeera reported.