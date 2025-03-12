JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure live-action film trailer drops

Fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have just received an exciting sneak peek into the upcoming live-action film Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: At a Confessional, thanks to a brand-new trailer.

The film, set to release in theatres on May 23, 2025, is centred around the popular side character, Rohan Kishibe, who first appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of the eerie and supernatural story that awaits.

This film, based on the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan spin-off, has been highly anticipated by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans.

The franchise, known for its wild and imaginative stories, is branching out with this live-action adaptation, showcasing Rohan’s unique Stand abilities in a new light.

The recently released trailer provides a closer look at the atmospheric and intriguing world that Rohan will navigate as he deals with curses, memories, and strange challenges.

The plot of the film follows Rohan as he hears a disturbing confession in a Venice church from a man cursed with experiencing despair at the peak of happiness.

The man has been struggling to escape this curse after accidentally killing a vagrant. In a twist of fate, Rohan uses his special ability to read people’s memories and realises that the curse is not only affecting the man but also has begun to take its toll on him as well.

The film promises to deliver some intense moments, as Rohan tries to unravel the curse and its dark consequences.

With Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: At a Confessional, this film offers fans a fresh perspective on the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe and the intriguing character of Rohan.

The newly released trailer has certainly raised anticipation for this next chapter in the JoJo saga.