Keanu Reeves to bring BRZRKR to life with Justin Lin

Keanu Reeves and Justin Lin are joining forces for the highly anticipated BRZRKR movie at Netflix.

Keanu Reeves, who co-created the BRZRKR comic series, will not only star in the film but also produce it.

Justin Lin, known for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise, has signed on as the director, bringing his action-packed filmmaking style to the project.

BRZRKR, a popular comic created by Keanu Reeves, follows an immortal warrior known only as “B,” who has fought battles for 80,000 years.

Half-mortal and half-god, he is cursed with endless violence. After centuries of war, he finally finds a place working for the U.S. government, hoping to uncover the truth about his existence and how to end it.

The comic has been a huge success, selling over 3.5 million copies worldwide.

Justin Lin, who directed five Fast & Furious movies, will also produce BRZRKR through his Perfect Storm banner on Netflix.

This marks a reunion between Keanu Reeves and Justin Lin, as Reeves recently helped finance Lin’s indie film Last Days after the director faced funding issues.

In an interview with Collider, Justin Lin called Keanu Reeves an “angel” for stepping in at a crucial moment.

BRZRKR has been gaining momentum with a novel, The Book of Elsewhere, co-written by Keanu Reeves, becoming a New York Times bestseller.

Additionally, an anime spinoff is in development, and merchandise is being planned.

With Reeves leading the cast and Justin Lin directing, BRZRKR is set to be an Netflix’s action-packed thriller that will bring the intense and brutal world of the comic to life.

Earlier it was reported that, Keanu Reeves is ready to return as John Constantine in the much-awaited Constantine 2, the sequel to the 2005 hit Constantine.

Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence recently shared some exciting updates on the status of the sequel during a virtual interview to mark the 20th anniversary of the original film.

The duo, who previously worked together on the first Constantine movie, revealed that they are close to finalizing ideas for the long-awaited sequel, which will take place outside of James Gunn’s DC Universe as part of the Elseworlds series.

Reeves, who played the iconic role of John Constantine, expressed his eagerness to reprise the character.