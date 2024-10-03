‘Joker’ star Joaquin Phoenix confirmed marriage with Rooney Mara?

Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix has ignited marriage rumours with his longtime partner, actor Rooney Mara.

During his weekend outing on Sam Fragoso’s ‘Talk Easy’ podcast, Joaquin Phoenix, 49, seemingly confirmed his marriage with fiancee Rooney Mara, 39, when he publicly addressed her as his ‘wife’, for the first time.

Speaking about his Oscars 2020 acceptance speech, when he picked up the Academy Best Actor award, for his performance in ‘Joker’, Phoenix recalled that he got the inspiration from his ‘mom and wife’. He then called the ‘Carol’ star by her first name, confirming that he addressed Mara as his wife.

“Rooney was like, ‘That’s what you should say’,” he said.

While he did call her his wife, Phoenix refrained from sharing more details about his marital status with Mara.

It is to be noted here that Phoenix and Mara first met in 2012 while shooting for their film ‘Her’. The two remained friends for years, before getting into a romantic relationship in 2016 while filming for ‘Mary Magdalene’.

They announced their engagement in July 2019.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child in August 2020, and second one in June this year.