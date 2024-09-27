Lana Del Rey to marry boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene

American singer Lana Del Rey is all set to take her romance with Jeremy Dufrene to the next level, as the two have reportedly obtained a marriage license to get married soon.

As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Lana Del Rey and her Louisiana beau Jeremy Dufrene have obtained a marriage license, to get married within 30 days of the application of September 23, confirmed a Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court to the publication.

Notably, the 39-year-old singer and Alligator tour guide, who have known each other since 2019, went public with their relationship recently after rumours mills went buzzing about their affair.

After multiple spottings across the UK, Del Rey even attended model Karen Elson’s wedding with Dufrene, on September 7, giving further confirmation of their relationship.

As for their marriage plans, the ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer picked up the license from the Thibodaux courthouse earlier this week, and hence the couple has 30 days, to make their union official.

As Del Rey and Dufrene are yet to return their marriage license, the wedding dates remain a mystery.

While the singer is one of the top celebrities in music, Dufrene works as a captain for a tour company, which provides tourists with an up-close experience of the local wildlife of Louisiana.