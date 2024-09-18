Charlie Puth marries childhood friend Brooke Sansone

American singer Charlie Puth got married to his childhood friend Brooke Sansone, he announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A year after officially confirming their engagement, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth announced via a social media post that he has tied the knot with his fiancee Brooke Sansone, in a dreamy ceremony at his family home.

“I love you Brooke…I always have, with you, I am my very best,” wrote the ‘We don’t talk anymore’ singer, along with their wedding picture gallery, on the social site. “I promise I’ll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

“Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth, Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Little Women’ actor Saoirse Ronan ties the knot

According to the details shared by foreign-based media outlets, Puth and Sansone exchanged vows at his home in Montecito, California, on September 7. “I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionally. I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated,” Sansone was quoted saying by the publication.

It is to be noted here that Puth began dating Sansone, a childhood family friend, sometime in 2022, and the two went Instagram official in December of the same year.

The couple confirmed their engagement in September last year.