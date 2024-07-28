‘Little Women’ actor Saoirse Ronan ties the knot

Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan, known for her roles in critically acclaimed movies such as “Little Women” and “Lady Bird”, has tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

According to the Irish Independent, the four-time Oscar-nominated actor exchanged vows with long-time partner actor Jack Lowden in a secret ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The attendees of the ceremony included the couple’s closest friends who were all sworn to secrecy.

Reports said that the Scottish civil marriage register confirmed that Saoirse Ronan and Lowden have officially married.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple remains very private about their relationship, however, their engagement rumours began swirling around last year when the actor posted a photo of the ‘Little Women’ star’s hand with a diamond ring on it.

The two began dating in 2018 after they met on the set of the “Mary Queen of Scots” in which she played Mary Stuart and he played the monarch’s husband, Lord Darnley.

The Irish actor, 30, had her Hollywood breakthrough role playing Keira Knightley’s younger sister in 2007’s acclaimed “Atonement” when she was only 13.

The role earned her an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. Her subsequent nominations were for “Brooklyn” (2015), ‘Lady Bird’ (2017), and ‘Little Women’ (2019).

Reportedly, Saoirse Ronan purchased a home with Lowden in West Cork in 2020. The pair live together in north London.

It is pertinent to mention that Lowden’s production company, Arcade Pictures, which he established with Ronan, is behind their forthcoming film “The Outrun”.

The movie will see the Hollywood actress as a recovering alcoholic returning to the Orkney Islands. The film is set to be released in September this year.