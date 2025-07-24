Jon Bernthal unveils fresh new look in BTS video from Punisher special

Jon Bernthal has once again stepped into the role of Frank Castle, with a new behind-the-scenes video offering fans a glimpse of his updated look for Marvel’s upcoming Punisher Special Presentation.

The video, which recently surfaced online, has quickly gained attention for showcasing a darker, more rugged version of the Punisher.

In the short clip, Jon Bernthal is seen walking between two yellow school buses while dressed in a long black trench coat.

He also sports a thick beard, which adds to his grittier appearance this time around.

This change in style sets his latest portrayal apart from both his earlier work in the Netflix Defenders Saga and his recent return in Daredevil: Born Again, where he appeared clean-shaven and without the signature coat.

This new visual direction hints at a more hardened version of Frank Castle, and Marvel fans are already speculating on what it could mean for the story.

The Punisher Special, set after the events of Born Again, is co-written by Jon Bernthal himself alongside Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is also directing the project.

Further set footage shared by fan accounts shows John Bernthal’s Punisher in intense action scenes, including a shootout near a car and a dramatic entrance into a restaurant reportedly connected to a major villain, Ma Gnucci.

If confirmed, she will be the first female main villain that Frank Castle has faced in a live-action adaptation in years.

Jon Bernthal is expected to explore the darker corners of Frank Castle’s journey, with the upcoming Disney+ Special promised to embrace the intense themes fans expect from the character.

The project is said to carry an R-rating, underscoring its mature tone.

In addition to this standalone special, Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 31 July 2026.

