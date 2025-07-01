Watch the leaked trailer of Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

The first trailer for The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic based on the Greek classic, has surfaced online after it was exclusively shown in select cinemas across the United States.

The trailer for The Odyssey runs just over a minute and features Tom Holland as Telemachus, son of Odysseus, and Jon Bernthal in a mysterious role.

The pair are seen discussing the fate of Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, who has gone missing following the Trojan War. The clip ends with a haunting image of Odysseus adrift on a wrecked raft in the middle of the ocean.

Despite efforts to keep the footage exclusive to cinemas for now, a low-quality recording of the trailer was leaked on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the screening.

The trailer gives fans an early glimpse of the mythical adventure that awaits in The Odyssey.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus and his long, perilous journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy.

The film will cover his legendary encounters across the ancient world, while back home, his wife Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus fend off suitors who believe Odysseus to be dead.

The Odyssey boasts a star-studded cast, including Zendaya as Athena, Lupita Nyong’o as Calypso, Charlize Theron as Circe, and Robert Pattinson as Hermes.

Other roles are filled by John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and Mia Goth, though their specific characters remain under wraps.

With a reported budget of $250 million, The Odyssey is set to be one of Nolan’s most ambitious and expensive projects to date.

Produced by Nolan and his longtime collaborator Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner, the film will reportedly carry an R rating and include mature themes.

The Odyssey will be released in cinemas and IMAX on 17 July 2026 via Universal Pictures.