Jonathan Bailey gets candid about his ‘Bridgerton’ future

Hollywood rising star Jonathan Bailey has opened up about the future of his character, Anthony, in the hit Netflix show ‘Bridgerton.’

The actor, who is awaiting the release of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ appeared in season two of the Netflix show and was confirmed to return as Anthony Bridgerton in the fifth and sixth seasons.

Ahead of ‘Bridgerton’ season 4, Jonathan Bailey has revealed that he plans to stay in the show as long as the story allows him to.

“I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature,” he said when asked about his future in the show during a recent interview.

The ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ star added, “I know how much I love long-running series. I know how important familiarity of character and story, and consistency is in these long-running series.”

The Hollywood star, however, mentioned that he might miss some seasons due to scheduling or the plot.

“I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together,’” Jonathan Bailey said.

The ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ star revealed that he almost turned down ‘Bridgerton’ when he was offered to audition for the role in 2018.

“I got sent it and I nearly didn’t audition. At that time, I was really done. I just needed to go and experience the world,” he said.

According to Jonathan Bailey, he auditioned for Duke, later played by Rege-Jean Page, however, he met with producers and secured the role of Anthony.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actor is gearing up for the release of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ set to arrive in theatres on July 2.