Jonathan Majors faces new lawsuit for assault, defamation

Disgraced Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors is facing a new lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, accusing the ‘Marvel’ star of assault, battery, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

Almost three months after actor Jonathan Majors, 34, was convicted in a criminal trial of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari, 31, in New York City, the latter filed a new lawsuit against him in Manhattan on Tuesday.

As reported by foreign-based outlets, Jabbari sued Majors on civil allegations including assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation.

Citing the legal court documents, the publication stated that Jabbari accused Majors of subjecting her to ‘a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023’.

Moreover, she alleged the actor exhibited ‘concerning’ behaviour towards her in September 2021 including ‘verbal assaults and frightening anger’, before it further escalated to physical attacks in July 2022.

Additionally, in her lawsuit, Jabbari claimed that another attack in September caused ‘serious injuries to her body’. “Soon after, Grace disclosed the physical abuse to a member of Jonathan’s management team in an effort to get him help. Majors was furious when he learned that Grace had outed him as an abuser,” the filing mentioned.

Jabbari also pleaded that Majors ‘resorted to very publically abusing her reputation’ and painted her as ‘a liar’ in front of everyone, to convince them she ‘is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar’.

Jabbari seeks compensatory and punitive damages with the civil suit.

Her lawyer Brittany Handerson said in a statement, “It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable. Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process. We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.”

Reportedly, the actor’s lawyer is preparing counterclaims against Jabbari.

For the unversed, Majors was found guilty on one count of assault and one count of harassment out of the two each filed by Jabbari, in December last year.

His one-year prison sentence starts on April 8.

