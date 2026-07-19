AMMAN: Jordanian authorities ​have not issued any decision on ‌Sunday to evacuate the airport or seaport in Aqaba, the government’s spokesperson told Reuters, after the U.S. embassy ​in Amman said they had been ​evacuated due to a credible threat.

“No potential ⁠threats have been recorded by the relevant ​Jordanian authorities in the past few hours,” government ​spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani told Reuters in a written statement. “The airport and port are operating normally.”

The U.S. embassy had ​said the airport and seaport were evacuated ​due to a “specific and credible threat”, without providing further details.

It ‌advised ⁠Americans to refrain from travelling to either location and to continue to follow all security directives issued by Jordanian authorities.

The U.S. military said ​on Saturday ​that two ⁠of its personnel were killed in Jordan and another was missing ​after an Iranian attack.

Over the last ​week, ⁠Jordan has repeatedly said that it has intercepted Iranian missiles flying over its territory.