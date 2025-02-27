web analytics
Will Buttler remain as England captain after Champions Trophy exit? 

Reuters
By Reuters
TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Following a horrific loss to Afghanistan yesterday, the 34-year-old Jos Buttler, opened up on his future as England captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit.

Jos Buttler said he would consider his future as England’s limited-overs captain but will not make any emotional decisions amid calls for him to step down following their Champions Trophy exit.

After a five-wicket defeat by Australia in their tournament opener, England were eliminated on Wednesday following their eight-run loss to Afghanistan in Lahore.

Buttler has now overseen 22 defeats in 34 one-day internationals since succeeding Eoin Morgan, with England losing their 50-overs and Twenty World Cup titles during his tenure.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions right here, right now. You’re probably not the first people I’d discuss that with,” the 34-year-old told reporters, adding that he was considering all the options.

“I’ll take a bit of time to just work out personally what I think is right. Obviously, the guys at the top are in charge and they will have their own views as well.

“We need to get the team back to where it needs to be – competing for and winning these tournaments – and I’ve got to work out am I part of the solution or not?”

Former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports that Buttler was a popular figure in the team but the captaincy did not sit comfortably on his shoulders.

“If you’re having to consider all options, that probably tells me the option is to let it go,” he said.

“That can be the most difficult thing to do.”

Michael Atherton, another former England skipper, said stepping down would be the right call after their failure at major International Cricket Council events.

“Sometimes you have to say it’s not working and therefore it’s time for a change and time for somebody else,” he added.

“I think deep down, he probably knows that.”

