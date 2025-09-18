Jose Mourinho arrives at Benfica training to finalise deal

Jose Mourinho aka ‘The Chosen One’ has arrived at Benfica training ground to finalise deal as new manager, Fabrizio Romano said on Thursday.

The former Real Madrid manager arrived in Lisbon on Wednesday to ink a two-year deal with the Portuguese club.

He is set to replace Bruno Lage, who was sacked following Tuesday’s shock 3-2 Champions League home defeat by Azeri side Qarabag.

Mourinho, who lost his previous job with Fenerbahce last month, said Benfica reached out to him to gauge his interest in a return to the club with whom he started his head coaching career in 2000.

🚨🦅 BREAKING: José Mourinho to Benfica, here we go! Verbal agreement until June 2027. Mourinho has accepted Benfica proposal and the formal steps will follow in next 24h. Two year contract ready for the Special One as Benfica coach. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/7ZUadcEr5e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2025

“Benfica officially asked me if I was interested… What coach says no to Benfica? Not me,” Mourinho told reporters after landing in the Portuguese capital.

“When I was presented with the opportunity to coach Benfica, I didn’t hesitate to say that I’m interested, that I’d like to.”

He then moved to Porto in 2002 and went on to win six trophies including the Champions League in 2003-04.

Since leaving his homeland in 2004, Mourinho has managed Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, and Fenerbahce.

He left the Turkish club after they were eliminated from the Champions League play-offs by Benfica.