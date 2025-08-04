Josh Brolin explains his mixed feelings about ‘The Goonies 2’

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin has revealed the reason behind his hesitation to work on the previously announced ‘The Goonies 2.’

The original adventure film, released in 1985, proved a box office hit with a total gross of $61 million.

Directed by Richard Donner, the film revolves around Mikey (Sean Astin), Mouth (Corey Feldman), Data (Ke Huy Quan), Chunk (Jeff Cohen) and Brand (Josh Brolin) as they embark on a dangerous mission to save their neighbourhood in Goon Docks.

Three decades after the film hit the theatres, it was confirmed in February this year that ‘The Goonies 2’ was in the works, with Steven Spielberg among its producers.

However, Josh Brolin, who was 16 at the time of working on the original film, has said that he was hesitant to return for the sequel due to fears that the reboot might taint his memories working on the 1985 film.

“I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great. The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It’s just everything good about it. The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don’t want to taint what my memory of it [is],” the Hollywood actor said during a recent interview with a US media outlet.

According to Josh Brolin, ‘The Goonies 2’ could prove to be a success if the original film’s producer and co-writer, Steven Spielberg, approves the script.

“Maybe it could be great. If it’s great, you’ll know. If Spielberg approves it, you know it’s going to be good,” the Hollywood actor said.