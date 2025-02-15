The Goonies sequel finally happening – Here’s what we know so far!

Fans of The Goonies have reason to celebrate as Warner Bros. officially moves forward with a sequel with Steven Spielberg nearly 40 years after the beloved adventure film first hit theaters.

The studio has brought on writer Potsy Ponciroli to develop the script, though no director has been announced yet.

Steven Spielberg, who produced the original Goonies, will once again be involved in the project alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario for Amblin Entertainment.

Chris Columbus, who wrote the 1985 film, is also set to produce, while Lauren Shuler Donner will serve as executive producer.

The original Goonies starred Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, and Martha Plimpton as a group of kids who embark on an adventure to find hidden treasure using an ancient map.

Directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg, the movie became a massive hit, earning $125 million worldwide on a $19 million budget.

Over the years, Goonies has become a cult classic and was officially preserved in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2017.

Ke Huy Quan, who played Data in Goonies, recently spoke about the possibility of a reunion at the premiere of his latest movie, Love Hurts.

His co-star Corey Feldman joined him at the event, and both expressed excitement about the potential sequel. “I would love for it to happen,” Quan said. Feldman added, “We’re all looking good, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die… There’s hope.”

With Steven Spielberg once again backing the project, Goonies fans are eager to see how this long-awaited sequel will take shape.