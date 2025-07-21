Josh Lucas marries fiancee Brianna Ruffalo

American actor Josh Lucas has tied the knot for the second time, to meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo, at the Vatican.

A year after he proposed to his lady love last June, actor Josh Lucas, 54, best known for his diverse roles in ‘American Psycho’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, ‘Hulk’, ‘The Black Demon’ and ‘Yellowstone’, among others, has tied the knot with Los Angeles-based meteorologist, Brianna Ruffalo, 34, in a dreamy ceremony inside the Vatican, they announced on social media over the weekend.

With the first pictures from their wedding, Ruffalo confirmed in an Instagram post on Friday, “Mr. and Mrs.”

“Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,” she added, to which her now-husband responded with the comment, reading, “I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so, so grateful.”

Notably, the marriage is the second for Lucas, who was previously married to author Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014. The ex-couple shares a son, Noah Rev, 13. He started dating Ruffalo in 2022, and they were engaged in June 2024.

