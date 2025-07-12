Kid Cudi ties the knot with Lola Abecassis

American rapper Scott Ramon Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, has married his fiancée, fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore, in France.

As reported by foreign media, Kid Cudi and Lola Abecassis Sartore tied the knot in Southern France’s Cap Estel, near where she grew up in Èze, on June 28, months after they announced their engagement.

According to the details, Pastor Rich officiated the marriage at a garden ceremony, overlooking the ocean.

“We’re on cloud nine in our little bubble of love,” said Sartore, after marrying the ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ hitmaker. “It’s so overwhelming to receive so much love in such a short amount of time. You want this feeling to never end.”

Further reflecting on her wedding day with Cudi, she added, “It was really the most perfect, flawless, peaceful day, and we want to do it all over again. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

It is worth noting here that Kid Cudi, 41, who was previously in a relationship with R&B singer Cassie Ventura, first met former Louis Vuitton designer Lola Sartore in 2018, at late Virgil Abloh’s first show of the luxury French fashion house.

While he was dating Raquel Deriane at that time, Cudi and Sartore’s romance began in December 2023, when he proposed to the latter in Kyoto. The couple announced their engagement last April.

