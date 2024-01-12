Journalist Aziz Memon’s ‘killer arrested’ in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the killer of journalist Aziz Memon from Sindh’s Khairpur district, ARY News reported.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khairpur, the prime suspect, Ameer Hassan, was arrested from the Khairpur Link Road after a ‘shootout’

The police official said Ameer Hassan was planning a robbery at the Link Road. when the police party reached after getting information about the presence of the dacoits.

Seeing the police party, the dacoit opened fire and in retaliation, he was arrested in injured condition, the SSP said and added Hassan along with his accomplices killed journalist Aziz Memon.

Read more: Aziz Memon murder: AIG Hyderabad Waliullah removed from post

President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze in 2022.

According to police, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangulated using a wire.