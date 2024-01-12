23.9 C
Karachi
Friday, January 12, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Journalist Aziz Memon’s ‘killer arrested’ in Khairpur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KHAIRPUR: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the killer of journalist Aziz Memon from Sindh’s Khairpur district, ARY News reported.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khairpur, the prime suspect, Ameer Hassan, was arrested from the Khairpur Link Road after a ‘shootout’

The police official said Ameer Hassan was planning a robbery at the Link Road. when the police party reached after getting information about the presence of the dacoits.

Seeing the police party, the dacoit opened fire and in retaliation, he was arrested in injured condition, the SSP said and added Hassan along with his accomplices killed journalist Aziz Memon.

Read more: Aziz Memon murder: AIG Hyderabad Waliullah removed from post

President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze in 2022.

According to police, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangulated using a wire.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.