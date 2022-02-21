Journalist Najam Sethi fined by court

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad has fined journalist and anchorperson Najam Sethi over seeking acquittal in a defamation case for delivering misleading statements against Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The district and session judge Islamabad conducted the hearing of Najam Sethi’s acquittal plea in a defamation lawsuit filed after he gave a misleading statement regarding the personal life of the premier.

The journalist sought acquittal in the defamation lawsuit, however, PM Khan’s lawyer Abdullah Babar Awan opposed Sethi’s plea in the hearing.

After listening to the arguments, the court rejected Najam Sethi’s plea and imposed Rs15,000 fine on Najam Sethi for seeking the acquittal in the case.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said in a Twitter message that the court proceeding was started against Najam Sethi for giving fake news regarding PM Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi. He added that Sethi has been fined worth Rs15,000 for puzzling the court proceedings.

وزیراعظم اور ان کی اہلیہ کے بارے جھوٹی خبر دینے پر نجم سیٹھی کے خلاف عدالتی کاروائی شروع۔ بے بنیاد درخواست دے کر کیس کو الجھانے کی کوشش پر نجم سیٹی کو 15 ہزار روپے جرمانہ۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 21, 2022

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has greenlighted legal action against those elements involved in running a smear campaign on social media against him, ministers and other office-bearers of the government.

During the session of party leaders and spokespersons, PM Imran Khan, ministers and other government personalities have discussed the character assassination campaign on social media.

The federal government has decided to take legal action against the elements who are involved in running the smear campaign on social media.

READ: SABIR HASHMI: MAN BEHIND SMEAR CAMPAIGN AGAINST PM IMRAN SEEKS BAIL

It has been decided that the federal government will file lawsuits in Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK). PM Imran Khan has also greenlighted the legal action against such elements.

They decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the character assassination campaign. Following PM Khan’s orders, concerned ministers or government personalities will begin legal action against the smear campaign.

On February 20, President Arif Alvi had ratified the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) amendment ordinance.

Under the PECA amendment ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

Comments