Smear campaign: Federal govt to file lawsuits in Pakistan, UK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has greenlighted legal action against those elements involved in running a smear campaign on social media against him, ministers and other office-bearers of the government, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan chaired the session of party leaders and spokespersons today to review the current political and economic situation of the country. The participants of the session also held consultations over the strategy to counter the anti-government movement of the opposition parties.

During the session, PM Imran Khan, ministers and other government personalities have discussed the character assassination campaign on social media.

The federal government has decided to take legal action against the elements who are involved in running the smear campaign on social media.

It has been decided that the federal government will file lawsuits in Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK). PM Imran Khan has also greenlighted the legal action against such elements.

They decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the character assassination campaign. Following PM Khan’s orders, concerned ministers or government personalities will begin legal action against the smear campaign.

Earlier on February 20, President Arif Alvi had ratified the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) amendment ordinance.

Under the PECA amendment ordinance, stricter penalties will be imposed for spreading fake news and hate speech content on electronic and social media platforms.

The amended act will also pave way for action over hate speech and fake news against the national institutions including the armed forces and national figures.

Under the amended law, the violators will be issued non-bailable arrest warrants and up to Rs1 million fine.

Speaking about the PECA Ordinance, Faroogh Naseem said the trial of the suspect nabbed under PECA will be completed in six months and the guilty will be handed over a punishment of five years.

The subordinate court will be accountable to the high court judge over failure to complete the trial of electronic crimes within six months. The accused punished under PECA cannot get bail, Farogh Naseem added.

