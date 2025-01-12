Joyful musical ‘Titanique’ puts Celine Dion centre stage

Imagine if singer Celine Dion had been on the Titanic, survived, and wanted to revisit her version of events. That is the premise of the musical “Titanique” that has opened in London’s West End.

Featuring Dion’s back catalogue, the show’s light-hearted tone is a break with previous more sombre accounts of the story of the ocean liner that hit an iceberg and sank in 1912.

It blends elements from the plot of the 1997 movie version, which starred actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as lovers Rose and Jack, and other pop culture references.

Tye Blue, who directs and also wrote the musical along with actor and writers Constantine Rousouli and Marla Mindelle, describes it as “a joy machine”.

The story is told through the eyes of the character Celine Dion, played by Lauren Drew.

“This is very much a love letter to Celine Dion….paying homage to her and her craft and her strength,” Drew said after coming off stage. “It’s completely embodying her kookiness, her craziness and her talent. So I just I love that I get to do that every night.”

Blue said Celine Dion’s team came to see the show after it opened in New York and that “they loved it” and “kind of unofficially gave us their blessing”.

Last year Dion returned to the live stage with a performance at the Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

The 56-year-old singer said in late 2022 that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome that causes muscle spasms.

The music from the show includes ballads such as “Titanic’s” award-winning hit “My Heart Will Go On” and Eric Carmen’s “All by Myself” that Dion released in 1996.

“Titanique” is playing at the Criterion Theatre until March 2025. Other versions of it are playing in Sydney, Toronto and Montreal, and another is set to open in France in April.