Judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted PTI chief, demoted

ISLAMABAD: Humayun Dilawar, a district and sessions court judge who convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, was demoted to Officer on Special Duty (O.S.D), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Judge Humayun Dilawar was demoted to Officer on Special Duty (O.S.D) on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per the notification – issued by the IHC Additional Registrar on instruction of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar has now been asked to report to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Toshakhana verdict and arrest

The local court Saturday sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-year term and an Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office.

Soon after the verdict, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.

It is pertinent to mention here that Humayun Dilawar departed for London after announcing the verdict in Toshakhana case.

It was learnt that some judges left for London to attend a training workshop.