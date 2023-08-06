Judge Humayun Dilawar who sentenced PTI chief flies to London

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Humayun Dilawar, who sentenced former prime minister and PTI chairman to three years in prison, has reportedly left for London, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, ADSJ Humayun Dilawar, who declared PTI chairman Imran Khan guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison, has left for London to attend a judicial conference at the University of Hull from August 5 to 13.

It has also been revealed that judge Humayun Dilawar’s name was added to attend the judicial conference in England on August 4. Islamabad High Court (IHC) CJ had nominated a judge to join the Judicial Conference.

The high court’s registrar wrote a letter to the session judge on August 4.

The letter suggested including the name of Judge Humayun Dilawar for training in place of Judge Faizan Haider. The letter added that Judge Humayun Dilawar will join training in London from August 5-13 at the University of Hull.

Toshakhana verdict and arrest

The local court Saturday sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-year term and an Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office.

Soon after the verdict, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.

Toshakhana reference

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

On May 10, Imran had been indicted in the case, rejecting his petition to declare the Toshkhana case inadmissible. However, on July 4, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had overturned the said ruling.

On July 8, an Islamabad district and sessions court had declared the Toshakhana case against Imran to be maintainable. Subsequently, the former premier challenged the session court’s verdict in the IHC.

On August 4, the Islamabad High Court set aside a session court’s verdict that declared the Toshakhana reference against the PTI chairman as maintainable.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had ordered the lower court to rehear the case. The court also rejected the PTI chairman Imran Khan’s appeal to transfer the case to another court and issued a notice for next week on the appeal to restore the right of defence.