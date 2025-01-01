Juggan Kazim castigates gold-diggers

Pakistan actress-host Juggun Kazim has slammed girls wanting to marry rich men and having enormous expectations about their lifestyle.

During a recent podcast, the notable host reflected on her life and her journey to become an independent woman.

The Pakistani actress also discussed several social issues including women’s high demands from their husbands and their reliance on their male family members.

“I became independent when I was 17 years of age. I have not taken a dime from anyone since then for my needs,” Juggun Kazim said.

Emphasising the need to be an independent woman, the Pakistan actress slammed the ‘gold-diggers’ for their high demands from their husband.

“A lot of people can’t marry at a young age because the demands are very high these days. If you want a Gucci and Prada bag, buy it yourself. The husband is responsible for giving you a home and providing essentials,” Juggun Kazim said.

The Pakistani actress asserted that girls should have the ability and resources to make ends meet on their own.

“If you want such lavishes, work for it instead of asking anyone. I was an independent when I married, built my house and rejected my husband’s offer to help me build our home,” Kazim said.

Pertinent to note here that the Pakistani actress went through a divorce in her first marriage with Ahmed Tajik in 2004, which lasted a little over a year.

She tied the knot for the second time with Faisal Naqvi in 2013. The couple has two kids together, a daughter and a son, while Juggun Kazim has an elder son from her previous marriage as well.