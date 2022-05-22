Monday, May 23, 2022
Web Desk

Abrar-ul-Haq calls out Karan Johar for copying his song “Nach Punjaban”

Singer Abrar-ul-Haq called out Indian filmmaker Karan Johar for copying his song Nach Punjaban in the trailer for his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian filmmakers continue to use Pakistani songs for their projects despite them being banned in the country. 


He immediately took to microblogging social media application Twitter to criticize Karan Johar after the trailer made rounds on social media platforms. 

He said he has not sold the rights to any Indian filmmaker.

“I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages,” he tweeted. “Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my sixth song being copied which will not be allowed at all.” 

Netizens have criticized Karan Johar for using the song without Abrar-ul-Haq’s permission. They advised the singer to take action against the filmmaker. 

Jugjugg Jeeyo – which stars Anil Kapoor along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neeti Singh and Manish Paul – is slated for release on June 24 this year.

Web Desk

