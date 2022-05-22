Abrar-ul-Haq calls out Karan Johar for copying his song “Nach Punjaban”

Singer Abrar-ul-Haq called out Indian filmmaker Karan Johar for copying his song Nach Punjaban in the trailer for his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian filmmakers continue to use Pakistani songs for their projects despite them being banned in the country.

After stealing the song “Booh e baariyan” now they stole our another song “Nach Punjaban”pic.twitter.com/Byz0d3xlBr — Amnah Jabeen (@AmnahJPlus) May 22, 2022



He immediately took to microblogging social media application Twitter to criticize Karan Johar after the trailer made rounds on social media platforms.

He said he has not sold the rights to any Indian filmmaker.

“I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages,” he tweeted. “Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my sixth song being copied which will not be allowed at all.”

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

Netizens have criticized Karan Johar for using the song without Abrar-ul-Haq’s permission. They advised the singer to take action against the filmmaker.

You should send them notice enough is enough. As they claim Pakistan is not a good country but they copy our songs, our movies, even scenes from our dramas. If Pakistan is so bad why you copy us? @karanjohar @DharmaMovies — Annie Malik (@cute_zaroo) May 22, 2022

Then send strike on youtube ….. at least earn from your song or get it deleted from their channel. — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) May 22, 2022

@karanjohar I’m sure if you had taken permission from him, he would have given it to you for free, understand the difference between stealing or ethics. You can still give me credit where it’s due. An artist spends years to make, and you ruin it in 5 mins — Abhishek Chaudhary (@abhishekHSE) May 22, 2022

Bollywood ny to South Indian movie or Hollywood ki copy ko nhi chora to tumhara song q chorain gy

Bollywood copy master — 𒆜Saim (@Saim19412832) May 22, 2022

Jugjugg Jeeyo – which stars Anil Kapoor along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neeti Singh and Manish Paul – is slated for release on June 24 this year.

Comments