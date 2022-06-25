‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ leaked on torrent sites hours after theatrical release

Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is available on various torrent sites hours after the theatrical release on Friday.

After a series of hurdles and challenges, the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani led anticipated title finally hit the theatres yesterday and garnered raving reviews from the initial audience. However, yet another bad news awaited the family dramedy, as the movie fell victim to piracy.

As per the reports, the high-quality version of the Bollywood title was made available to watch on several torrent sites, hours after the theatrical release.

As per the Indian media, the version is available to watch on a number of illegal online sites including ‘Tamilrockers’ and ‘Movierulz’, while it is also available for download on several Telegram groups.

Although the film is not competing with any other big release at the Box Office, this piracy hit may affect the total collections.

The film opened to a decent start with a first-day collection totalled INR9.28 crore, which makes it the 5th highest Bollywood opening of the year.

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, also features comedian Maniesh Paul and YouTube creator Prajakta Koli. The film has been helmed and penned by Raj Mehta and Rishabh Sharma respectively.

Bollywood producer-filmmaker Karan Johar has backed the project under his production banner ‘Dharma Productions’.

