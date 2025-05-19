Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemns arrest of Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad

NEW DELHI: Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s arrest has sparked extensive anxiety, with Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Mahmood Madani accusing the move as a breach on legal freedoms.



Mahmood Madani highlighted that the professor’s statements, he got to know, do not establish provocation or disrespect, making the charges against him unintelligible.

Concerns Over Freedom of Expression

Mahmood Madani expressed that criticism and dissent are basic rights, even if they are directed at the government. He declared that speaking against political entity or organization does not level to going against the nation itself.

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s Arrest is a burning question which raises questions about how the justice is applied, especially when conflicting responses to disputed statements made by political entities.

Accusations of Double Standards

Mahmood Madani specified the discrepancy in controlling public statements, quoting remarks of a Madhya Pradesh minister highlighting Colonel Qureshi as a “terrorist’s sister.”

While the judiciary just rebuked the minister, no action was taken by the government or his party.

On the other hand, Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s Arrest was quick, even his statements were less provocative.

Call for Immediate Action

Mahmood Madani urged court of laws to use the true purpose of the law, and protect citizens’ freedoms rather than suppressing opposition.

He emphasized that collective decision-making is raised through respect for differing opinions, not fear or enforced silence.

Mehmood Madni called on the Indian government to interfere and make sure Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s arrest is inverted through instant and effective measures.

Earlier, Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad who serves as head of the Political Science department at Ashoka University in Haryana, was taken into custody because of a post he made on social media about Operation Sindoor.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested in Delhi after a complaint was filed by a member of the BJP’s youth wing.