web analytics
24.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 25, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Juhi Chawla’s daughter steals the show at IPL 2025 auction

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Auction is underway in Jeddah, a girl named Jahnavi Mehta has caught the attention of those following the grand event.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Day 2 of the Auction saw IPL franchises acquiring national and international cricketers, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which paid INR23.75 crore for Venkatesh Iyer.

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants purchased him for a whopping INR27 crore.

Like every year, several prominent along with lesser-known individuals attended the IPL 2025 Auction.

However, a girl sitting at the KKR table went viral as questions began popping up on social media platforms about the identity of the girl.

While several praised the looks of the girl, others speculated that the viral girl might be a friend of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

However, it has now been revealed that the girl is Jahnavi Mehta, daughter of Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla.

It is worth mentioning here that Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan are the co-owners of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Read more: KL Rahul not a Rs14 crore player: Eoin Morgan

Mehta was born to Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta who is a billionaire, with a net worth of around INR2,400 crore.

Jay Mehta serves as the chairman of The Mehta Group, which is worth INR 4,171 crore.

In an earlier interview, Juhi Chawla revealed that Jahnavi Mehta had no plans to join the Bollywood industry and was more interested in cricket.

According to the notable actress, her daughter gets excited whenever cricket becomes the topic of discussion.

As per Indian media outlets, Jahnavi Mehta became the youngest person to attend the IPL auction when she attended the event in 2018 at the age of 17.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.