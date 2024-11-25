KL Rahul not a Rs14 crore player: Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has reacted to the price tag of star Indian cricketer KL Rahul in the IPL 2025 Auction.

Reacting to Delhi Capitals’ (DC) decision to acquire Rahul for INR14 crores before the IPL 2025, Morgan said that the batter was worth more than that given his talents and skills.

“I have my reservations about RCB, which is the unspoken issue. This is a commendable move by DC; they have seized the moment and demonstrated their acumen. They have identified significant value and have made a decisive move,” Eoin Morgan said during a recent interview.

“They had their Right to Match card ready for Rishabh Pant but realized that INR27 crore was excessive. They found themselves in a position where they had to compete with RCB for KL Rahul, who is not merely a 14-crore player. I completely concur with Robbie (Robin Uthappa); he should have commanded a price of 20, 21, or even 22 for the value he brings,” he added.

The former England captain asserted that KL Rahul will be given the role of captaincy by the Delhi Capitals.

“Without a doubt, he will be the captain. I am certain of that, and this leaves them with a substantial budget to invest, particularly in bolstering their bowling lineup to support Mitchell Starc,” Eoin Morgan said.

Meanwhile, he expressed his hope that the team would spend the rest of their budget on enhancing their bowling attack.

Apart from KL Rahul, the DC have also signed prominent players such as Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc, and T. Natarajan.

It is to be noted that Indian wicketkeeping batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants secured his services for a whopping INR27 crore.