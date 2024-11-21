Mohammed Shami trolls Sanjay Manjrekar in viral Instagram post

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami took a jibe at commentator Sanjay Manjrekar over his prediction about a drop in his price tag in the upcoming IPL auction.

In an Instagram post, the right-arm pacer advised the former Indian cricketer to keep some of his knowledge for his future.

Shami’s viral comment came days after Sanjay Manjrekar predicted that the pacer would see a drop in his value in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction due to his injury history.

The Indian bowler missed playing for a year due to his ankle injury and later underwent surgery after the ODI World Cup 2023 final in Australia.

He also missed the IPL 2024 following the ankle surgery and has not been retained for the upcoming IPL edition.

“There will definitely be interest from teams, but given Shami’s injury history—and this recent one took a significant amount of time to recover—there’s always a concern about a potential breakdown during the season. If a franchise invests heavily and then loses him mid-season, their options become limited. This concern might lead to a drop in his price tag,” Manjrekar said while talking about Mohammed Shami.

His statement, however, did sit well with the Indian bowler who took to Instagram to clap back at him over his prediction.

Shami posted a story on his Instagram account, referencing news titled, “Sanjay Manjrekar predicts a potential drop in price tag for Mohammed Shami in IPL mega auction 2025”.

The right-arm pacer wrote, “Baba ji ki jay hooooo. Thodsa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha loo kaam ayega Sanjay G? Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile. (Glory to the wise man. Save some knowledge for your own future, it will come in handy Sanjay ji. If anyone wants to know the future then meet sir.)”

It is pertinent to note here that Mohammed Shami has been part of the Gujarat Titans franchise since their inception in 2022.

He took 20 wickets in his first season with the franchise, following it up with 28 wickets in 2023.