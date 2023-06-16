Juhi Chawla takes a dig at reporter’s dramatized cyclone reporting

Former Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla reacts to the viral video of a local news channel’s dramatized cyclone reporting.

Taking to her social media handle on Friday, Chawla reposted a scene from her film ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the recent viral video of a news anchor from the over-sensationalized reporting of Cyclone Biparjoy.

For the unversed, the viral video saw the anchor of a local news channel, pretending to be giving a live weather report of the cyclone from Dwarka in Gujarat. With an umbrella in her hand, she stood in front of the projector showing footage of coastal flooding and powerful winds, for the dramatized visual.

Chawla’s post on the micro-blogging site sparked a meme fest and several users came up with hilarious reactions, while others applauded the actor for being ahead of time. “Nahi madam, kahan Adidas aur kahan Abibaas,” a tweep joked, while another maintained, “But you did it better.”

A social user praised, “Unlike you, she isn’t even bothering to get wet! You were far more convincing!”

“You as an Actor were anyways ahead of time,” a fourth commented, while someone even advised the news channel to hire the actor for the job.

The satire flick posing fun at sensationalism antics of news reporting, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ (2000), directed by Aziz Mirza, starred Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla as two young, rival reporters.

