Juhi Chawla gives THIS special gift to Shahrukh Khan on birthday

Indian actor Juhi Chawla gave a special and memorable gift to fellow Bollywood star and close friend Shahrukh Khan on his 58th birthday.

Bollywood king, Shahrukh Khan rang in his 58th birthday on Thursday with hundreds of fans who queued up outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat at midnight, followed by a mega cinema-themed birthday bash, with who’s who of the fraternity in attendance.

His family members in addition to a number of actors and industry fellows turned to social media with heartfelt wishes for King Khan.

However, it was his frequent on-screen collaborator and close friend Juhi Chawla, who extended birthday wishes for SRK with a bunch of nostalgic photos and a gift to remember.

Taking to her social media handles, Chawla posted a three-collage gallery from the films they starred together and pledged in the caption, “500 trees for a friendship, that is beyond words ….. beyond time …. and sometimes beyond my understanding ..!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

“Happy Birthday ShahRukh ….!!! Lots of love. Jay and Juhi,” she added.

One of the most hit pairs of the ’90s, Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have starred in a number of films together including, ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’, ‘One 2 ka 4’, ‘Yes Boss’, ‘Ram Jaane’, ‘Paheli’, ‘Darr’, ‘Duplicate’ and ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ among others.

