Fans suffer loss on Shahrukh Khan’s birthday

The 58th birthday of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan earlier this week caused significant loss to several fans.

Bollywood king, Shahrukh Khan rang in his 58th birthday on Thursday at midnight with hundreds of fans who queued up outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, with gifts, birthday cakes, fanart, posters, sweets, bouquets and whatnot, to catch a single glimpse of their favourite superstar, in his midnight appearance.

However, something unfortunate happened to them when the celebration was turned into loot.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the mobile phones of at least 30 people were stolen from the gathered crowd, while they were being enthralled by SRK blowing kisses as he struck his signature open-arms pose.

Reportedly, the thieves took advantage of the massive crowd outside Mannat and managed to steal more than 30 mobile phones from Khan’s fans. A case of the theft was registered at Bandra Police Station by Mumbai Police.

The officials successfully arrested three individuals involved in the theft, namely Shubham Jamnaprasad Gadhwal, 25, and Imran Maheboob Shaikh Bhusawal, 30, from Madhya Pradesh and Mohammad Ali Khaja Noor Sayyed, 27, from Mahim. Police recovered nine cell phones from thieves.

“During the investigation, the accused revealed that they had planned to steal mobile phones at SRK’s birthday celebrations. They had even strategised to strike when Shahrukh Khan would make an appearance at Mannat Bungalow and wave at his fans,” cops shared.

