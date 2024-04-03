JUI-F announces sit-in against govt in Karachi

KARACHI: Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) on Wednesday announced a sit-in against the incumbent government in Karachi on May 2, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, JUI-F leader Rashid Mahmood Soomro said that his party didn’t accept the 2018 elections and will also not accept the recently-held polls.

He also lamented the law-and-order situation in Sindh, alleging that more than 800 citizens, including Priya Kumari, have been abducted by riverine dacoits. “They [the abducted citizens] were being stripped naked and videos are being made,” he claimed.

The JUI-F leader noted that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) received the highest number of votes in polling stations established in Katcha areas of Sindh.

He claimed that the PPP wasn’t taking measures for a ‘serious operation’ in Katcha areas, alleging that the PPP was patronising the dacoits.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had rejected the election results as “rigged” and decided to sit on the opposition benches in parliament in “protest mode”.

Read More: JUI-F decides to launch ‘protest movement’ against new govt

The JUI-F refused to accept the electoral outcome lying down. He announced the party would kickstart nationwide protests against alleged electoral manipulation by “anti-Islamic forces.”

In the February 8 general elections, JUI-F secured 10 seats in the provincial assembly of Balochistan. However, despite being part of the last coalition government, the party managed to secure only 4 seats in the National Assembly.

Earlier, it was reported that JUI-F decided to launch a protest movement against the newly-formed federal government.

The protest movement would start from Sindh followed by Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and end in Islamabad. Fazlur Rehman would himself lead the movement.