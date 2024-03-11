JUI-F decides to launch ‘protest movement’ against new govt

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a former allied party in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), decided to launch a protest movement against the newly-formed federal government as the party accused the 2024 general elections of being ‘rigged’, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F would stage public gatherings in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of its ‘protest movement’.

The decision came after Maulana Fazlur Rehman completed consultation with party’s central executive committee.

The party has decided to chalk out new strategies against the alleged rigging.

The protest movement would start from Sindh followed by Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and end in Islamabad. Fazlur Rehman would himself lead the movement.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Maulana Fazl will leave for a 10-day private visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow. He would perform Umrah and participate in a religious conference.

In the February 8 general elections, JUI-F secured 10 seats in the provincial assembly of Balochistan. However, despite being part of the last coalition government, the party managed to secure only 4 seats in the National Assembly.

Earlier, Fazl rejected the “rigged” election results while extending an invitation to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to join him on the opposition benches instead of pursuing government ambitions.

The JUI-F refused to accept the electoral outcome lying down. He announced the party would kickstart nationwide protests against alleged electoral manipulation by “anti-Islamic forces.”