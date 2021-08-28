JUI-F bars women from attending PDM Karachi jalsa

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary-General Maulana Rashid Soomro on Saturday asked women not to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) upcoming public gathering in Karachi scheduled on August 29, ARY News reported.

While talking to media here in Karachi the JUI-F leader said PDM would hold a historic jalsa in Karachi on Sunday and that’s why women have been advised to refrain from attending the public meeting due to the rush of people.

“We are not against women but respect them… and that’s why we are asking them not to attend jalsa as a large number of people from across the country would attend the public gathering,” he said.

He further said that seminary students would also attend the public gathering in large numbers.

Earlier today, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has once again conveyed a suggestion of resigning from Parliament to the head of other parties attending the Opposition alliance meeting currently underway in Karachi on Saturday.

The PDM is holding an important meeting today in Karachi as the Opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months.

Time has come to launch a protest movement against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and resigning from parliament, PDM said in the meeting, said sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that PDM will hold a public gathering in Karachi on April 30 (Sunday).