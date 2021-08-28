PDM chief again suggests resigning from Parliament: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has once again conveyed a suggestion of resigning from Parliament to the head of other parties attending the Opposition alliance meeting currently underway in Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PDM is holding an important meeting today in Karachi as the Opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months.

Time has come to launch a protest movement against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and resigning from parliament, PDM said in the meeting, said sources.

The meeting which is currently underway in Karachi discussed important issues, including the alliance’s upcoming anti-government public gathering in the metropolis, said sources.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and leaders of the component parties of the Opposition alliance attended the meeting.

The PDM leaders will also hold a news conference and brief the media about the decisions taken in the steering committee meeting.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other central leaders had arrived in Karachi yesterday on a three-day visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that PDM will hold a public gathering in Karachi on April 30 (Sunday).