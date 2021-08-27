PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman to arrive in Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman will arrive in Karachi on a three-day visit on Friday night, ARY News reported.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) spokesperson said in a statement that PDM head and the party’s supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will arrive in Karachi on Friday night.

Fazlur Rehman will stay in Karachi for three days where he will chair the PDM summit session on Saturday (tomorrow) and lead the PDM rally on August 29.

The PDM head is also scheduled to hold meetings with the JUI-F leadership in Karachi on August 30.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other central leaders have also arrived in Karachi today on a three-day visit.

The Sindh chapter leadership and workers have reached the Karachi airport to welcome Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders.

The party workers have also installed various camps on Shahrah-e-Faisal to welcome their party president in the port city.

During his three-day stay, the PML-N president will visit the residence of former president Mamnoon Hussain late on Saturday to offer condolences. Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the family to condole the death of Mumtaz Bhutto.

Shehbaz Sharif is also scheduled to meet Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) president Pir Pagara at his residence.

Sources said that Sharif will attend the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday evening. He will also hold a meeting with the business community on Sunday.

Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Quetta on August 30 after concluding his tour to Karachi, sources added.