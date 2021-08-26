Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi today on three-day visit

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other central leaders will arrive in Karachi today (Friday) on a three-day visit, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif along with PML-N leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Atta Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb will land at Karachi airport Friday evening.

The Sindh chapter leadership and workers will reach the Karachi airport to welcome Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders.

The party workers have installed various camps on Shahrah-e-Faisal to welcome their party president in the port city.

During his three-day stay, the PML-N president will visit the residence of former president Mamnoon Hussain late on Saturday to offer condolences. Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the family to condole the death of Mumtaz Bhutto.

Shehbaz Sharif is also scheduled to meet Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) president Pir Pagara at his residence.

Sources said that Sharif will attend the summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday evening. He will also hold a meeting with the business community on Sunday.