Shehbaz Sharif to lead PML-N in PDM’s Karachi rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has decided not to participate in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM’s) upcoming Karachi rally scheduled on August 29, ARY News reported.

According to sources, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would lead the party in the upcoming public gathering of PDM as preparations regarding his visit to Karachi have been finalized by PML-N.

According to a schedule, Shehbaz Sharif will land in Karachi on August 27 on a three-day visit. During his visit, the PML-N president will chair important party meetings in Karachi and will meet several political leaders.

During his three-day stay in the port city, Shehbaz Sharif will also meet the business community and visit different areas of the metropolis.

Shehbaz Sharif will also visit residence GDA chief Pir Paghara, Jalal Mehmood Shah and Ameer Bux Bhutto for condolences.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif on August 11 had announced PDM will hold a public gathering in Karachi on August 29.

“PDM will hold its steering committee meeting on August 21 in Islamabad whereas a public rally will be held in Karachi on August 29,” he had announced.

Maulana Fazl further said a meeting of the joint opposition alliance will be held in Karachi on August 28.